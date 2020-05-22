Downtown Lion Club thanks health care workers

The Odessa Downtown Lions Club is showing its support for local health care workers.

The organization gave gift cards to the entire emergency room staff at Odessa Regional Medical Center on Wednesday.

The gift cards were donated by the Bobby Cox Companies and anonymous donors.

Kathy Rhoades with the Downtown Lions club told CBS7: " People in the community care about them and about what they do. We just want to say Thank you, thank you, Thank you. Nothing greater than being on the front lines."

Tonya Martin with Odessa Regional Medical Center said: "It just makes us realize that we are really supported in the community. A lot of times you feel you are on an island when dealing with these things that are going on, but it shows us there is real support for everyone and how much the community loves us and wants us around."

The organization gave gift card to Madison Resort in Odessa and Brookdale in Midland on Tuesday and made a similar donation to staff at Medical Center Hospital a few weeks ago.

