Dow falls as oil prices jump after Saudi oil attack, raising specter of higher gas prices

The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 100 points in late morning trading on Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities disrupted more than 5% of the world’s daily crude supplies and raised the prospect of higher gasoline prices that could add a speed bump to an already vulnerable U.S. economy.

Gasoline prices are likely to rise about 15 cents a gallon as early as this week after drone strikes on two major Saudi oil facilities over the weekend caused the largest-ever disruption of the world’s daily oil supplies, analysts say.

That would drive average pump prices from $2.56 a gallon to $2.71.

As of 11:35 a.m. ET on Monday, the U.S. benchmark crude price rose $6.38, or 11.6%, to $61.23, in response to the attacks. And wholesale gasoline prices increased about 15 cents a gallon, says Tom Kloza, chief global analyst for the Oil Price Information Service.

