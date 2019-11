Odessa Police arrested Fabian Chavez Polvon Wednesday. Investigators say he shot and killed two people at an Odessa car wash Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old is charged with two counts of capital murder, which means he could face the death penalty.

Detectives say he shot and killed Tiffany Nicole Polvon, 35 and Joseph Granado, 36 at Granado's car wash at 8th and Cumberland .

No word from police on why Polvon allegedly shot them.