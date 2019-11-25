Doors open for new development in Midland County

People looking to live in the county part of the Tall City are going to have a new option to choose from.

The developer is hoping to bring a little over 300 homes to the area, each having smaller lot sizes which will allow the houses to be more affordable.

The Midland County Commissioners approved an item allowing the City of Midland to use existing drainage to install water and sewer lines in a certain neighborhood.

According to Midland County Jude, Terry Johnson, moving forward with this will open the doors for a future housing development in the area, south of Greenwood High School.

The developer is hoping to bring a little over 300 homes to the area, each having smaller lot sizes which will allow the houses to be more affordable.

"Midland is growing. A lot of things are happening so instead of all of us working our little silos, we are working hard to get everybody to start working together and not get in the way of development. Not get in the way, we must have certain restrictions and regulations and we must know what is going on,” said Johnson.

Johnson said it is their responsibility to pass items like this to allow private enterprise to come in and develop the county.