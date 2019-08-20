Don’t lose your cool over these money-saving air conditioning settings from feds

The government is out with energy-saving tips for the summer months and you’ll either love ‘em or hate ‘em.

Summer's here, but while the temperature is rising, your energy costs don't have to. Here are some tips on how to keep your energy bills under control, all while protecting the climate. (Source: Energy Star)

The Energy Star program, run by the Environmental Protection Agency, recommends keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees in the summer. That’s only for the hours when you’re at home and awake.

The energy-saving program says 85 is cool enough when you’re not at home.

And 82 is good enough when you’re asleep.

Energy Star recommends using a programmable thermostat, so you can set it and forget it.

If you have a ceiling fan or box fan, that can help with cooling too by providing a breeze and circulating the air.

The Energy Star guidelines are just suggestions, based on balancing comfort and saving money.

If they don’t work for you, trying experimenting with other settings to see what works best.

