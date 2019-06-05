Domino's offers $3 pizzas to help raise money for the Permian Basin Honor Flight

Many West Texans lined up on Tuesday to get their hands on hot Domino's pizza to help the Permian Basin Honor Flight.

Domino's offered pizzas for $3 on Tuesday with a portion of the money going to the Permian Basin Honor Flight.

The Domino's locations at 42nd Street and Dixie in Odessa and Andrew Highway and Midkiff in Midland took part in a deal offering $3 pizzas. A portion of each sale went towards Honor Flight.

Franchise owner Cassie Gerety says it's important to honor these men and women who served our country.

"For all of the veterans out there, we wouldn't get to do what we do every day if it wasn't for them. Every single thing that we get to do is because of their sacrifices when they wrote that blank check to go serve for our country for people they didn't even know," said Gerety.

Domino's gives thousands each year to help send veterans from the Permian Basin to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.