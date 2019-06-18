Dominican officials arrest 11th suspect in David Ortiz case

Authorities in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 11th suspect in the attempted killing of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

An official identified the suspect as Franklin Junior Merán. The official, who agreed to disclose the information only if not quoted by name because they weren't authorized to discuss the case publicly, told The Associated Press that Merán is accused of renting one of the cars used in the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Ten other suspects have already been ordered to spend a year in preventive detention as the investigation continues, including the alleged shooter. Authorities say they are looking for at least three other suspects, including the man they believe paid the hit men.

Officials have released few details in the case and have held private court hearings, but Chief Prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez told reporters he expects to release more details in the case on Wednesday.

The newest arrest came as doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital upgraded Ortiz's condition from "guarded" to "good." Doctors in the Dominican Republic had removed Ortiz's gallbladder and part of his intestines before he was flown to Boston for further treatment.

The Red Sox issued a statement Tuesday on behalf of his wife, Tiffany Ortiz, who said he continues to make progress and “we remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal.” She added that the 10-time All-Star’s road to recovery “has been bolstered by the many expressions of love” from around the world and it has “lifted his spirits tremendously.”

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.