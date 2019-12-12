Dog shot and killed by police after attacking 80-year-old man in Odessa

A pit bull was shot and killed by police after it attacked an elderly man on a bicycle on Thursday.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the 3100 block of North Adams at 12:22 p.m. for an animal attack.

An 80-year-old man had called and said that a pit bull had attacked him while he was riding his bicycle and had knocked him down. The dog then bit the man on the hand and the man had to protect himself with his bicycle until police arrived.

According to OPD, the dog began charging at an officer who arrived at the scene. The officer then shot and killed the dog.

Police say that the same dog had tried to attack another person earlier in the day.