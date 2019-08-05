Dog shot and killed at Big Spring animal shelter

In Big Spring over the weekend, a contractor shot and killed a dog at the humane society, according to a worker there.

Dog was shot and killed at Big Spring animal shelter.

Jennifer Walters works at the Happy Days Humane Society.

This weekend, she posted on her Facebook page that a dog named Zayne was shot and killed by contract workers from Quintana and Sons.

While he was installing covers for the kennels, he claimed the dog got out.

Walters said he reportedly felt threatened, so he shot the dog in self-defense.

Kristen Partee, president of the humane society’s board, wouldn’t go on camera but told CBS7, a report was filed with the Howard County Sheriff's Office.

We requested a copy of the report, but the office refused to send us one.

