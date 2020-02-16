Dog lovers and their pets compete in West Texas

Dog lovers and their furry friends made their way to West Texas over the weekend for a chance to be a champion.

Both West Texas and Big Spring Kennel Club held its annual 'Black Gold Cluster Dog Show.'

The all-breed dog show, which happens in the Permian Basin every year gives West Texans a chance to see the hard work and dedication it takes to care for these furry friends.

According to Gary Cline, the President of West Texas Kennel Club said they had over 400 dogs competing to be best in show.

"You have to maintain an animal, take care of it, make sure it is yours. They love you. Dogs love unconditionally. All they want is to be loved and taken care of. They give you back a lot more than you give them,” said Cline.

Cline said it's the kennel's club mission to educate the Permian Basin on how to properly care for dogs.