GRAPHIC: Dog in Ohio mauls child and men who came to help during the attack

A 12-year-old Toledo boy is back home recovering after he was mauled by a dog. Some courageous neighbors ran to help the young man and were viciously attacked as well.

Warning the attached video includes graphic images

The dog attack happened Friday as the boy walked to his friend's house.

Twelve-year-old Michael Anaszewicz Jr. has to use a wheelchair and can barely walk after he was bitten by the pitbull. The boy says he tried kicking the dog to get him to let go.

Michael rode his bike to his friend's house to see whether the friend wanted to play video games. He says the dog, named Split, followed his friend out of the house.

"It jumped up on me. It licked me a couple of times and it bit me on my face. It jumped down and grabbed my foot and started biting my arm. It went for my face again so I used my arm like this and that's when it got my arm," said Michael.

Michael suffered bites to his face, arm, back and foot, leaving him with 30 stitches.

He's thankful for the two men who helped him.

Unfortunately the dog turned on those men as well. Michael says the dog bit the tip off one man's finger and took a chunk out of the other man's arm.

"I'm just hoping it had his shots and stuff. I'm a wrestler and I don't want this to mess with my career," said Michael.

The owner of the dog declined to comment.

Copyright 2019 WTVG. All rights reserved.