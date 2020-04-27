Doctors weigh in on Governor Abbott's plan to reopen the Texas economy

Big changes are on the way for the Texas economy.

Monday afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott laid out his plan to begin reopening businesses across the state starting this Friday.

Shopping centers like Music City Mall have been a ghost town for weeks.

Abbotts new orders will bring shoppers back inside, but on a small scale to start.

“It is entrepreneurs who drive the Texas economy,” Abbott said in a press conference. “They need to be unleashed to restore livelihoods while we all remain focused on protecting the lives of our fellow Texans.”

The governor is letting his stay at home order expire this Friday which will allow retail stores, restaurants and movie theaters open their doors again with a limited capacity.

Those stores can now seat 25% of what their usual capacity would be to maintain social distancing.

If all goes well, barber shops, gyms and bars are next in line to open May 18.

ORMC’s chief medical officer said there’s been a slowdown of new cases, so he thinks these openings won’t be harmful so long as we’re smart about it.

“It’s the rules we have to follow when we open,” Dr. Rohith Saravanan said. “So, if we still do the social distancing, if we still wear masks and checking symptoms of employees coming in I think we’ll be able to get through it with some opening.”

Of course, all these plans could all change.

The governor said if we see big spikes in cases those businesses will have to close their doors once again.

To stop that from happening the governor, said it’s still of extreme importance that everyone continue to social distance and wear masks if when come out to shop.