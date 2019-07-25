District Attorney Laurie English won’t return calls regarding man hit and killed by pick-up driver

Back in April, a 22-year-old Fort Stockton man was hit and killed by the driver of a pick-up truck.

It happened in the parking lot of a local car wash.

The police department chose not to investigate and charge the driver if he was at fault.

Instead, it opted to turn the case over to 112th District Attorney Laurie English, who would then present it to a grand jury.

Three months later, we still don’t know if the grand jury was convened; or, if it was, what it decided.

That’s because English won’t return multiple phone calls and messages left at both of her offices.

After he was hit, Michael Garza was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, then transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

He died four days later from brain swelling and other injuries.

His family is also in the dark.

Family members told us in June that neither English’s office, nor the Fort Stockton Police Department, will tell them much either.

Garza’s grandmother, Ramona Esqueda, says former police chief Ryan Skelton came to her house with another officer. She said, “My husband asked why was there no arrests made, why was there no breathalyzer or drug testing done? There was not probable cause was his answer. No probable cause, and my grandson is dead."

Garza’s mother, Telma Garza, said she is concerned about the thoroughness of the investigation. “The person investigating it had also said that it wasn’t done right. In fact, the investigator wasn’t called out there till the next day,” she said.

Chief Skelton was fired a few weeks later by the city.

The city manager won’t say what the cause was.

