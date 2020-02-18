District 11 candidates pledge to drain the swamp

The race to become the next congressman for the Permian Basin heated up on Tuesday.

Six of the ten Republican candidates got together today and pledged not to take PAC money that they said: "the Washington swamp" donated to.

They said that frontrunner August Pfluger, who was endorsed by President Trump accepted money from the PAC, With Honor, which identifies itself as a cross-partisan movement.

Candidate Wesley Virdell even went as far as to question whether Trump wrote the tweet endorsing Pfluger.

"We hope that it brings attention to the district that we have outside money that is coming from people who are absolutely opposed to our principals and that they are trying to meddle in our face and possibly influence the vote that they think that may help them in the future,” said Virdell.

Pfluger released a statement saying this whole thing is an attempt to distract and confuse voters about President Trump's endorsement.

The candidates say their overall goal is to not only keep Texas red but hold candidates accountable about where their campaign funds are coming from.