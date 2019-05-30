Disney executive says it would be ‘difficult’ to keep filming in GA after heartbeat bill

One of Walt Disney's top executives is considering pulling production out of Georgia over the state's new abortion law.

In an interview with Reuters news, Co-Chief Executive Bob Iger said it would be “very difficult” to continue filming in the Peach State if that law takes effect.

The "heartbeat bill" bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, or about six weeks into the pregnancy. The bill has faced protests and calls for a film boycott since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill this month.

Disney has filmed some major projects in Georgia, including Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame. It recently filmed the live-action "Lady and the Tramp" remake in Savannah.

When asked about the law, Iger said, "I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard.” Adding that he’s “watching” the bill’s progress.

