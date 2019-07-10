Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce's death caused by epilepsy, family says

The family of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce says his death was caused by epilepsy.

Boyce died Saturday in his sleep after a seizure. He was 20 years old.

His family told People magazine that the seizure was the result of an ongoing medical condition.

Boyce was set to appear in the comedy series "Mrs. Fletcher," a new HBO comedy coming out this fall.

A Disney spokesperson says not only was Boyce incredibly talented, he was also involved in a number of philanthropic causes.

He was honored in 2018 for his work with the Thirst Project, bringing awareness to the global water crisis and raising more than $30,000 for the organization. The money was going toward building two wells in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, in efforts to bring clean drinking water to the region, the Associated Press reported.

Boyce played the teenage son of Cruella de Vil in the Disney Channel franchise “Descendants” and as the son of Adam Sandler in the “Grown Ups” movies.

"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny," Sandler tweeted Sunday. "Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid.

"Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken."

