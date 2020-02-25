Lawsuit claims Midland-Odessa transportation isn't accessible to the disabled

A West Texas woman is suing a public transportation service, saying it's violating federal law by not being accessible to people with disabilities.

Yadira Uranga filed this lawsuit earlier this year.

She's suing the Midland Odessa Urban Transit District, the system operators and the City of Midland and Odessa.

She said because she is visually impaired, she can't use the public bus system and the transit district isn't providing the federally required services to accommodate people like her with disabilities.

