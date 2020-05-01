Dining inside of restaurants returns to West Texas

On Friday, businesses like restaurants were able to re-open and provide dine-in service to a limited number of guests.

For local eateries like Mama’s Kitchen in Odessa, the return to business as (somewhat) normal started early in the morning.

“It feels wonderful,” owner Lisa Salars said. “Very exciting. We had people waiting at the door before we even unlocked this morning. So it was really heartwarming.”

“Mama” was a busy lady, and so were other restaurant managers who welcomed customers into their dining rooms for the first time in weeks.

“We’re very happy,” Rosa’s Cafe VP of Operations Carlos Hernandez said. “To be able to put people back to work. Customers have been asking us all week long when are we going to be able to start dining inside. We were happy to tell them they were able to do that.”

Staff at the restaurants we visited made sure to keep things clean, and keep guests properly spaced.

Still, many people remained in their cars to stick with the drive-thru.

“I think that’s a new habit,” Hernandez said. “People were forced to do it, and I think they’re sort of enjoying being able to take comfort food home.”

Meanwhile, others headed for the drive-thru were met with a pleasant surprise.

“I was going to pull in line and order like we’ve been doing,” Rosa’s diner Gary Stone said. “Saw the sign that dine-in was open. We asked ‘Are you really open?’ and they said ‘Yeah’ and I said ‘Good we’re going inside’. It was fun. It really was.”

“Just happy to be back out to eat,” Geoff Krause, another Rosa’s guest, said. “It felt normal. It’s going to be nice to get back to normal.”

Friday was certainly a start.