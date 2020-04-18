Diamondback Energy gives thousands to local nonprofits

One independent oil and gas company in Midland is giving tens of thousands of dollars to area non-profits to help those in need during this pandemic.

Diamondback Energy is donating a total of $100,000 to nonprofits that support communities where its employees work.

In West Texas, Diamondback is giving to three different non-profits.

It's giving $25,000 to relief Midland, which provides meals to essential workers.

Then it's giving $12,500 to Mission Agape and another $12,500 to Breaking Bread.

Both those non-profits provide food to those in need.

