UPDATE: Name released in Fatal Big Spring plane crash

KBEST Media reports that the name of the pilot killed in a plane crash Friday evening has now been released.

The pilot was 50-year-old Beat Burkart.

We are learning more about a plane crash in Big Spring Friday evening that killed the pilot.

KBEST Media reports that a pilot from Switzerland was testing a racing plane when he crashed after take off.

Howard County Sheriff Stan Parker told KBEST that they received help finding the crash site from the Air Force Recovery in Boca Raton, Florida.

They were able to track the plane's last transponder signal, and the Sheriff's office was able to find the plane.

The crash happened Friday evening in the Lomax area, which is west of US 87 and south of FM 818.

No other details have been released at this time, and the NTSB and FAA are investigating.