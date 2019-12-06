FIRST ON CBS7: No one hurt following explosion south of Odessa

Authorities responded to an explosion call south of Odessa on Friday afternoon.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, the explosion was reported in the 2800 block of Orrex Avenue at 12:41 p.m.

The sheriff's office, DPS and firefighters responded to Orrex Plastics and found that no one has been hurt.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

The Ector County Environmental Police will be investigating.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.