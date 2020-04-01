One suspect in custody following standoff in Pleasant Farms

UPDATE: One suspect is in custody following a standoff at a home in Pleasant Farms.

The SWAT Team was called in by the sheriff's office to assist.

No other details have been released at this time.

___

Deputies with the Ector County Sheriff's Office and a Crime Scene Unit responded to a scene in Pleasant Farms on Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is located near the intersection of South Quartz Avenue and West Lemon Street.

No other details have been released at this time.

CBS7 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.