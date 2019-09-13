Dennis the Menace splash pad closed after cryptosporidiosis cases

The following comes from the City of Midland:

Midland Health & Senior Services has recently seen an increase in Cryptosporidiosis cases. A common source of exposure among the majority of these cases has been at the Dennis the Menace Splash Pad.

To ensure there is no possibility of increased exposure, the City of Midland Parks and Recreation Department has decided to close the splash pad at Dennis the Menace park for the rest of the season. The splash pad will be disinfected in preparation for next year.

Cryptosporidiosis is caused by Cryptosporidium, or “crypto,” a parasite that causes watery diarrhea. The parasite is found in the fecal matter of people infected with crypto, and it is spread by swallowing contaminated water or by human-to-human contact.

Symptoms include:

· watery diarrhea

· abdominal pain and cramping

· dehydration

· weight loss

· fever

· nausea and vomiting

Symptoms can last for two weeks. Infected persons can continue to spread the disease for several weeks after diarrhea. Patients should avoid activities involving recreational waters for at least two weeks after diarrhea subsides and practice diligent hand washing. Rapid reporting to public health is essential to preventing additional cases of Cryptosporidiosis.