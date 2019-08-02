Dennis the Menace Park's splash pad opens

It is hot out this summer, but fortunately Midlanders have a brand-new place to cool off.

Friday morning the City of Midland celebrated the newest addition to Dennis the Menace Park: a pirate-themed splash pad.

City leaders said XTO energy paid half a million dollars to help build the new splash pad.

Midland has been working on renovations for about a year to give new life to this 60-year-old park.

“We really believe that our parks are a gem out here in West Texas,” Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said. “So, we’re just trying to improve those, get people outside and enjoy our beautiful skies. Get some exercising and get out of the household.”

The splash pad is open every day from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m..

