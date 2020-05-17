‘Delusional’ Martin Shkreli denied prison release by judge

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has rejected convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli’s request to be let out of prison to research a coronavirus treatment.

Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals AG, center, pauses while speaking to members of the media outside federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Shkreli, notorious for raising the price of a potentially life-saving drug by 5,000 percent, was found guilty of defrauding investors in two hedge funds and in Retrophin Inc., a pharmaceutical company he co-founded. Shkreli was convicted of three of eight charges, including securities fraud on August 4, 2017, in New York City. (Source: Hoo-Me.com/MediaPunch/IPX via AP)

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto noted that probation officials viewed that claim as the type of “delusional self-aggrandizing behavior” that led to his conviction.

Matsumoto wrote in a nine-page ruling Saturday that the man known as the “Pharma Bro” failed to demonstrate extraordinary and compelling factors that would require his release under home confinement rules designed to move vulnerable inmates out of institutions during the pandemic.

Shkreli is serving a seven-year prison sentence for a 2017 conviction.

