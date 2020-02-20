Defective headlight leads to arrest of Midland man wanted for child sex assault

A Midland man was arrested in Lubbock on Tuesday night after police found he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Ronald Dean Reagan, 22, has been charged with the sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, one of their officers was on patrol when they noticed that a vehicle had a defective headlight.

The officer pulled over the driver, identified as Reagan, and took his identification to check his driving status.

That's when the officer learned that Reagan had a warrant out of Midland County for the sexual assault of a child.

The officer went back to Reagan's vehicle and placed him under arrest.