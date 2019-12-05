Deer could lead Santa’s sleigh after antlers tangle with Christmas lights

A buck roaming a California neighborhood got his antlers tangled in Christmas lights, but animal services says he’s probably more annoyed than in pain.

Animal services hopes the male deer will soon shed his antlers naturally, lights and all. (Source: Marin Humane/KGO/CNN)

A male deer was photographed last week in California’s Marin County with his antlers enmeshed in Christmas lights. Some residents found the photos disturbing.

"I think they didn't secure their lights well. It's dangerous. We're in their land,” one woman said.

But Cindy Machado with Marin Humane Animal Services says the buck was probably more annoyed by lights than in pain, even though the sight may seem dangerous.

"We find wildlife often get tangled up in a variety of objects, but deer with antlers, it seems to be a thing we can depend on happening each year,” she said.

Because deer are difficult to catch and the buck was still able to graze and run, animal services decided not to capture him. They are monitoring but hope the deer will soon shed his antlers naturally, lights and all.

Animal services says this is a good reminder to make sure hanging holiday decorations are secure and high enough to avoid issues with wildlife.

Copyright 2019 KGO, Marin Humane via CNN. All rights reserved.