Dealership generates thousands in donations to help customer buy car

For the past seven years, one Odessa woman hasn’t had the means to buy a car.

That is, until a Nissan salesperson decided to do something about it.

You’d have to see it to believe it, even then maybe not.

“I didn’t ever think that it would happen to me,” Sharon Bailey said.

In just a few days, the sales team at West Texas Nissan raised more than $5,000 dollars all so Bailey could finally get behind the wheel of her own car.

“I was in total shock,” she said. “I had no idea. None.”

Nissan Sales Professional RJ Peroutka has known Bailey for years and felt sick to her stomach when she found out her friend couldn’t afford the down payment with only $500 in her account.

“I did ask her, is there anyone you can borrow the money from and pay them back and she said I don’t have anybody,” Peroutka said. “I don’t have anyone.”

So, she shared Bailey’s story online, inspiring a PayPal account that went much further than anyone imagined.

“Well, after a couple hours the donations just started coming in and coming in and coming in,” Peroutka said.

Thousands of dollars all leading up to the moment Bailey turned the keys and heard the pur of an engine that’s all hers.

After years of busing or walking to work, Bailey is finally riding in style.

