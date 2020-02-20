Deadly crash causing delays on Highway 302 near Kermit

One person was killed, and another taken to the hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks in Winkler County.

The Sheriff's Office says that the crash happened about 10 miles west of Kermit along Highway 302.

Several viewers are reporting that the road is still closed, and traffic is backed.

You’re urged to avoid this area if possible as crews continue to work to clear the crash site.

The Sheriff’s Office says that traffic was being diverted off onto 1232.

One person was pronounced dead on scene while another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was given about the crash.