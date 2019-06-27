Deadly crash on Tom Craddick Highway and West Co. Road 60 in Midland Co.

AT 5:37 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded and is currently investigating a fatal crash on the State Highway 349 (Tom Craddick Hwy) at West County Rd 60 in Midland County.

Preliminary information indicates this is a two vehicle crash resulting in a fatality.

This investigation is ongoing and motorists are urged to avoid or use extreme caution in this area.

Please be aware of emergency responders investigating and clearing this crash.

Further detailed information will follow when the preliminary investigation is completed.