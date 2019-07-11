The Nuclear Regulatory Commission's hearing continues

Today was day two of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's hearing on an application that could bring high-level nuclear waste to Andrews.

The NRC has until August 26th to come up with their final decision on who can intervene with the application submitted by Interim Storage Partners.

“This is a very lengthy process, very thorough, very judicious. We take the NRC process very seriously, as do they. Those judges are asking very hard questions and so the public should be confident in the process,” said Thomas Graham from Interim Storage Partners.

Confident, because Interim Storage Partners said the nuclear waste will be stored safely and there will be 200 shipments or less per year.

The application will only allow Interim Storage Partners to store 5,000 tons of nuclear waste for 40 years in Andrews.

During today’s hearing, some community members raised concern over the nuclear waste being so close to home.

“The judges are very meticulous to make sure that they give a fair hearing to the petitioners and give them a chance to demonstrate that they might be affected by the facility if it is built,” said David McIntyre from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The NRC has 45 days to review the all the information they have received and decide if the residents’ protests have any bearing in the application submitted.

Meanwhile, concerned citizens around the Permian Basin say they are not going to give up the fight.

“Governor Abbott who is speaking out against this is a Republican. There are oil companies who support Republicans in there that are against this. This is a community issue. This is a community issue as to the Permian Basin and a community issue as to this county,” said Sara Spector a concerned citizen.

As always stick with CBS7 News and we will continue to bring you the latest on this story.

