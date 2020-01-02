Day #4 of little or no water in West Odessa; Pipe won't be fixed tonight

Crews working on the busted 24" water line that serves much of West Odessa hit more snags today and won't have it fixed by tonight after all, according to City of Odessa Spokesperson Devin Sanchez.

Ector County Utility District Board President Tommy Ervin tells CBS7 the 42-year-old pipeline is maintained by the City of Odessa.

Some 5,300 households. or around 25,000 people are affected by the outage.

Ervin says he called in Hollamen Construction to help with the digging because it has larger digging equipment than the city does. He says a TCEQ certified welder has also had to be brought in from Dallas to help with repairs.

He said workers are replacing almost 30 feet of pipe. The break is mainly being blamed on age and corrosion.

ECUD customers need to continue to conserve water and boil it until further notice.

