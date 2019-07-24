David Shipman, the quarterback who lead the Permian Panthers to a 1972 state title, has died

Wednesday morning, Permian high school lost one of its treasured alumni.

David Shipman, who lead the Panthers to win a state championship in 1972, has died.

CBS7 sat down with a former Permian football player who remembers Shipman not only as an iconic Permian quarterback, but as a good friend.

Rick Coskrey was a few years younger than Shipman when he joined the Permian panthers football team.

He didn’t know Shipman personally at the time, but his reputation was bigger than Ratliff stadium.

“The younger kids idolized him,” Coskrey said. “They all wanted to grow up to be like David Shipman.”

And it’s no wonder.

Shipman lead the Panthers in an undefeated season winning this championship game for the state title.

Even more impressive, he wasn’t even supposed to quarterback the team.

“He was actually a running back and the head starting quarterback got hurt,” Coskrey said. “They moved David to quarterback where he made all state position in a position that wasn’t even really his.”

It wasn’t until years later that he and Coskrey ran into each other and became good friends by bonding over their shared experiences on the field.

Coskrey said Shipman had a good sense of humor and a knack for just about anything from hunting to boxing baseball or track.

He did it all and he did it exactly the way a Panther would.

“Typical Permian player,” Coskey said. “Hard-headed, do what’s right and do it all day long if you have to do it. If you want it, you work for it.”

Coskrey said he was sad to hear about Shipman’s death, but said now that his battle with cancer is through, he’s in a better place.

“David was a heck of a player and a heck of a guy,” he said.

Shipman’s portrait still hangs at Permian High School’s hall of fame where he will always be remembered as one of the greats.

