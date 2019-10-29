Daughter of Odessa stabbing victim speaks about father

Cassandra Reeves, the daughter of Odessa stabbing victim Roy Reeves tells CBS7 News in an exclusive interview that her father was known as being the sweetest, kindest person who loved life.

Cassandra said her father will always be remembered for the way he could tease people and still be loving at the same time.

She said, Roy loved spending quality time with each one of his 9 grandchildren.

“My dad was a very strong man and he worked in the oil field his whole life. He was born and raised here,” said Cassandra.

According to the Odessa Police Department 37-year old Michael Shults was charged with murder for the death of Roy on Tuesday.

Cassandra said she saw her father just earlier Tuesday afternoon and had no idea it would be for the last time.

“The last thing was he gave me a hug and told me he loved me and that he would see me later. Then I got a call at 10 o’clock and they said that he had got stabbed and didn’t make it,” said Cassandra.

Cassandra said, Shults was the son of Roy’s ex-wife and that she was not surprised finding out who the suspect was.

She said the two got into a fight just a couple months ago and Shults had threatened to shoot and kill Roy.

“This world is just crazy and the people you think love you, really don’t. He took care of that boy who stabbed him and killed him for years,” said Cassandra.

Cassandra said her father will always be remembered for the way he could tease people and still be loving at the same time.

She tells CBS7 News, Roy’s other son had a surprise trip planned for their father next week so he could meet one of his grandchildren.

She said, now it's just too late, too late for those plans.

“Him and his wife were married 15 plus years and he always worked and gave her his paycheck and took care of them and they killed my dad,” said Cassandra.

Odessa Police Department said this deadly stabbing is still an on-going investigation.

As always, stick with CBS7 News for the latest details on this story.