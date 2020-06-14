Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. reportedly killed in vehicle crash

(Gray News) – The 27-year-old daughter of country music star Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee, multiple outlets are reporting.

According to the

, a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman said Katherine D. Williams-Dunning of Springville, Tennessee, died from injuries she sustained in the accident, which took place Saturday night on Highway 79 northeast of Paris.

She was reportedly driving the automobile involved in the crash, a 2007 Chevy Tahoe.

Her husband, 29-year-old Tyler J. Dunning, was a passenger in the SUV. He sustained injuries and was airlifted to a Nashville hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

reports that Williams-Dunning’s SUV was towing a boat, and that it crossed the median and rolled over, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Williams-Dunning was the youngest daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and his wife Mary Jane Thomas, according to The Tennessean.

Country music singer Travis Tritt reacted to initial reports of the fatal crash, writing: “My family and I knew Katie ever since she was a kid. I cannot even imagine what Hank, Mary Jane and the rest of the Williams family are going through right now. Please say a prayer for all of them and share your love any way you can.”

