Dash cam video shows a car slam into a police cruiser. The officer was on his phone while driving.

Scary dash cam video shows a vehicle slam into a police car after hopping over a curb.

Dash cam shows a police officer glancing back and forth between his phone and the road when a Jeep slammed into his car. (Source: KOKI, Cox, Tulsa Police)

Video shows a Jeep jump a grass median and smash into a patrol car.

Officer Jeanne Pierce with the Tulsa Police Department says the driver told police another car hit him from behind, which caused him to jump the median.

Police say they never found evidence to support that.

Another angle shows the officer using his cell phone just before the crash. He glances several times from the road, then to his phone until the moment of impact.

The officer looks around, stunned.

"The officer was maintaining his lane. He was driving at the proper speed. This individual came up over the median and entered his lane,” Pierce said.

Pierce said while it's possible the phone use was inappropriate, it didn't affect the outcome of the crash.

"There was nothing this officer could've done to prevent collision this from happening,” Pierce said.

Tulsa police have a traffic review board that investigates officer-involved crashes. Officers can get demerit points on their driver's license depending on the situation.

If an officer gets too many points, they could have their driver's license suspended.

"An officer would end up having to ride with somebody else or ride on the desk until those points expire off their driver's license,” Pierce said.

Pierce says the outcome of those investigations are internal, so TPD won't say whether this officer got into any trouble for his actions.

Neither the officer nor other driver suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2019 KOKI, Cox via CNN. All rights reserved.

