Dallas bans large gatherings amid coronavirus concerns

Dallas is banning large gatherings as cases of the coronavirus continue to grow.

Mayor Eric Johnson declared a local disaster late Thursday. A countywide ban of public gatherings for 500 or more people is also in effect.

Coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can cause more severe illness include pneumonia.

Also late Thursday, Dallas County announced five more cases of the illness. And in Austin, local health officials said early Friday that the first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the area, including a man in his 60s who is in critical condition.