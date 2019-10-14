DPS releases details on deadly crash in Midland County

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on State Highway 349 on Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Gerardo Perez of Fort Worth.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to a crash on SH 349 13 miles south of Midland at 7:50 a.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a semi-truck and a Ford F-250.

A passenger of the F-250, identified as Gerardo, passed away at the scene. The driver and two other passengers of the F-250 were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that both vehicles were traveling north on SH 349. The F-250 was traveling a short distance behind the semi-truck.

According to DPS, the F-250 crashed into the back of the semi-truck when it slowed down to make a left turn.

Both drivers and all of the passengers were wearing their seat belts at the time.