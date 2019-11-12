DPS identifies woman killed in crash west of Odessa

One woman was killed and a man was hurt in a crash early Monday morning.

The victim of the crash has been identified as Mryna Renteria-Morales, 48, of Odessa.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to the intersection of State Highway 302 and FM 1936 at 4:45 a.m.

When their troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Nissan Rogue, a Ford F-250 and a Ford F-350.

The driver of the Rogue, identified as Morales, passed away at the scene. The driver of the F-250 was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the F-350 was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Rogue was traveling south on FM 1936 while the F-250 and F-350 were traveling west along SH 302.

According to DPS, the Rogue disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection where it crashed into both trucks.

DPS says that Morales and the driver of the F-250 were not wearing their seat belts at the time.