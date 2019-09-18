DPS identifies victim in Reeves County crash

One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 20 in Reeves County on Monday morning.

According to DPS, their troopers responded to a crash on I-20 33 miles west of Pecos at 4 a.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Dodge Avenger and a truck-tractor.

The driver of the Avenger, 19-year-old Araceli Gonzalez of Fabens, Texas, passed away at the scene. The driver and passenger of the truck-tractor were not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Dodge Avenger was traveling east on the interstate while the truck-tractor was traveling west. According to DPS, the Avenger drove onto the right shoulder before overcorrecting and crossing into the westbound lane where it collided with the truck-tractor.

DPS says that Gonzalez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.