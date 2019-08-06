DPS identifies victim in Howard County crash

One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a rollover crash on Monday.

The victim of the crash has been identified as 25-year-old Luis Pena of Del Rio, Texas.

According to DPS, their troopers responded to a crash on the south service road of I-20 three miles east of Coahoma at 11:40 a.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found a Ford F-350 that had rolled over.

The driver, 27-year-old Paul Escobedo of Del Rio, Texas was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, identified as Pena, was taken to the Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring where he passed away from his injuries.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the truck was traveling east on the interstate. DPS says that the truck was exiting the interstate at an unsafe speed when the driver lost control and rolled.