DPS identifies two men killed in Ward County crash

Two people were killed, and four others were hurt in a crash along Business 20 outside of Barstow on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Horacio Acosta-Ramirez, 37, of El Paso, and Rene Cruz, 55, of Odessa.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to a crash on Business 20 2.5 miles west of Barstow at 7:27 a.m. on Monday.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Nissan Titan and a Ford F-250.

The driver and passenger of the Titan, identified as Ramirez and Cruz, both passed away at the scene. The driver and three passengers of the F-250 were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Tian was traveling west on Business 20 while the F-250 was traveling east.

According to DPS, the driver of the F-250 fell asleep, and the truck crossed the center stripe before crashing into the Titan head-on.

All six of the people involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts.