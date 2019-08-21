DPS identifies teen killed in crash on State Highway 158

A 15-year-old girl was killed in a crash along State Highway 158 on Monday.

DPS has identified the victim as Jenna J. Bird of Greenwood.

According to DPS, their troopers were called out to a crash at FM 1379 and State Highway 158 around 6:41 a.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Hyundai Accent and a Ford F-250 pickup.

The driver of the Accent, who was identified as Jenna, passed away at the scene. Two passengers in the Accent were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the F-250 was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Accent was stopped at a stop sign on FM 1379 while the F-250 was traveling east on SH 158.

DPS says that the Accent left the intersection and was trying to turn left onto the highway when it collided with the F-250.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

A prayer service was held at the Greenwood High School Gym on Monday night for Jenna.