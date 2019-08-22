DPS identifies man killed in crash south of Midland

DPS has released new details on a deadly crash that claimed the life of an elderly man on Wednesday.

(MGN Image)

The victim has been identified as 88-year-old Billy Avance of Midland.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to a crash on State Highway 349 two miles south of Midland at 12:54 p.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Honda CRV and a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Avance, was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the Silverado were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Honda was trying to exit the parking lot while the Silverado was traveling north on the highway.

DPS says that Avance failed to yield the right of way and collided with the Silverado.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt at the time.