DPS identifies man killed in crash north of Monahans

One person was killed in a crash north of Monahans on Sunday morning.

According to DPS, the victim of the crash has been identified as Dalton George, 25, of Kanosh, Utah.

DPS troopers responded to a call of a crash at State Highway 18 and State Loop 464 at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Ford Taurus and an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Taurus, who was identified as George, was taken to Ward Memorial Hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler were not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Taurus was traveling north on State Highway 18 while the 18-wheeler was stopped at a stop sign on State Loop 464.

According to DPS, the driver of the 18-wheeler failed to yield the right of way and drove into the intersection where they crashed into the Taurus.