DPS identifies man killed in crash east of Seminole

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash outside of Seminole on Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Marcus Ortega of Tampa, Florida.

According to DPS, the crash happened four miles east of the city on U.S. 180 at 8:48 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Ford F-250 and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who was identified as Ortega, was taken to the Seminole Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the F-250, 60-year-old Carlos Guevara of Seminole was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Guevara was traveling east on 180 while Ortega was traveling west.

DPS says that Guevara turned left into the pathway of Ortega and the two collided.

Ortega was wearing a helmet at the time.