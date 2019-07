One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Ector County on Tuesday night.

According to DPS, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Wellborn of Douglassville, Texas.

The crash happened on East Goldenrod Drive around 9:55 p.m.

DPS says that Wellborn was traveling east on Goldenrod when his motorcycle left the roadway. He then hit several fences and a metal pole.

Wellborn was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.