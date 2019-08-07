DPS identifies driver killed in crash east of Stanton

A Big Spring man was killed in a crash on I-20 on Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jones of Big Spring.

According to DPS, their troopers responded to a crash on I-20 six miles east of Stanton at 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving two truck-tractors.

Jones was taken to the Martin County Hospital where he passed away. The driver of the other truck-tractor was not hurt in the crash.

DPS says that Jones and the other driver were both traveling east on the interstate. According to DPS, their preliminary investigation revealed that Jones failed to control his speed and crashed into the back of the other truck-tractor.