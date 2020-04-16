DPS identifies Seminole teen killed in crash

DPS has identified a 17-year-old male who was killed in a crash outside of Seminole on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Benjamin Klassen, 17, of Seminole.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to a crash along State Highway 214 7.4 miles northwest of Seminole at 10:14 p.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that had hit a telephone pole.

The driver, Klassen, died at the scene. A passenger in the truck was taken to University Medical Center Hospital in Lubbock with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the truck was traveling south on the highway when it entered a curve at an unsafe speed, DPS says. The truck then left the roadway and hit a telephone pole before rolling over.

DPS says that Klassen was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.