DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash

An Odessa man was killed in a crash in Ector County on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Gen S. Hernandez, 29.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 385 at 10:49 p.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Ford F-150.

The driver, who was identified as Hernandez, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Hernandez was traveling south on the highway.

According to DPS, Hernandez's vehicle left the roadway and entered the center median where it rolled.

DPS says that Hernandez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.